Left Menu

Trinamool's Turmoil: Anubrata Mondal's Audio Controversy

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal faces backlash for allegedly using derogatory language in a phone call with a police officer. Mondal skipped a police summons citing health issues, sending his counsel to represent him. An audio clip of the conversation went viral, prompting Mondal to issue an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:33 IST
Trinamool's Turmoil: Anubrata Mondal's Audio Controversy
Anubrata Mondal
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, implicated in a controversy over alleged derogatory remarks toward a police officer, opted not to appear for a police summons on Saturday, citing health issues. Instead, Mondal's legal team attended the summons at the office of SDPO, Bolpur.

The case involves an audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal's voice, where the former Birbhum district president is allegedly heard threatening the Inspector-in-Charge of a police station in Birbhum. The veracity of the clip, however, remains unverified by PTI.

The TMC has formally condemned Mondal's language, which was captured in the now-viral clip. Mondal issued a written apology following the party's statement, expressing regret for any insult perceived by police personnel. Legal proceedings are ongoing with cases filed against him under various sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025