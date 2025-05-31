Trinamool's Turmoil: Anubrata Mondal's Audio Controversy

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, implicated in a controversy over alleged derogatory remarks toward a police officer, opted not to appear for a police summons on Saturday, citing health issues. Instead, Mondal's legal team attended the summons at the office of SDPO, Bolpur.

The case involves an audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal's voice, where the former Birbhum district president is allegedly heard threatening the Inspector-in-Charge of a police station in Birbhum. The veracity of the clip, however, remains unverified by PTI.

The TMC has formally condemned Mondal's language, which was captured in the now-viral clip. Mondal issued a written apology following the party's statement, expressing regret for any insult perceived by police personnel. Legal proceedings are ongoing with cases filed against him under various sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)