JuD Claims Involvement in Bangladesh Protests: A Controversial Revelation

Leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) publicly claimed a role in last year's anti-government protests in Bangladesh that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. JuD leaders Kasuri and Hashmi made these claims during recent speeches, highlighting their continued extremist rhetoric despite official denials from Pakistan.

  Country:
  • Pakistan

The proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) of Hafiz Saeed has claimed involvement in last year's Bangladesh protests that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The assertions were made by leaders Saifullah Kasuri and Muzammil Hashmi during fiery speeches this week.

Kasuri, recalling the 1971 Liberation War, claimed revenge had been taken for Pakistan's dismemberment. He also mentioned a fellow member being killed in a recent Indian airstrike—a claimed response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite Kasuri's lament of missing the funeral, other prominent figures attended.

Hashmi further fueled tensions by referencing perceived victories and the fall of Hasina's government. Former Pakistani diplomat Hussain Haqqani remarked on the continuing extremist rhetoric affecting Pakistan's international image.

