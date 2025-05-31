Entrepreneurs as Wealth Creators: Sitharaman Highlights Modi's Vision

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Saturday that the Modi administration labels entrepreneurs as wealth creators, citing their crucial role in fostering development goals through ethical profit-making. While addressing a seminar commemorating 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Integral Humanism lectures, Sitharaman underscored that wealth creation is not taboo in India, noting its importance in providing dignity of labor, education, and skills enhancement for nationwide progress.

She invoked Upadhyaya's vision, highlighting the importance of focusing on uplifting the most disadvantaged individuals while maintaining their dignity. Sitharaman praised the policies under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current leader Narendra Modi for reflecting Integral Humanism principles. She linked the concept of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas' to Upadhyaya's Antyodaya theory, emphasizing that improving living standards and providing basic necessities enhance access to the nation's productive capabilities.

Furthermore, Sitharaman noted that national defense has been a priority in line with Upadhyaya's emphasis, pointing to Modi's focus on self-reliance in defense production since 2014. She contrasted the current government's approach with previous administrations that lacked funding for defense procurement, citing Operation Sindoor as a testament to this shift.