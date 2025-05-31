Bulgarians Rally Against Euro Adoption as Currency Debate Heats Up

Thousands of flag-waving Bulgarians took to the streets in Sofia and other major cities to voice opposition against adopting the euro as the country's currency. The protesters, led by civic groups and nationalist parties, demanded a referendum, expressing concerns over economic sovereignty.

The rally, marked by patriotic songs and slogans, came as Bulgaria anticipates approval from Brussels to join the eurozone. Demonstrators carried flags from the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party, emphasizing nationalism with banners like "The battle for the Bulgarian lev is the last battle for Bulgaria."

Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, has struggled with instability, fueling skepticism about the euro. President Rumen Radev proposed a currency referendum, which was rejected by the pro-European parliament, accusing him of assisting Moscow in derailing deeper European integration.

