Iceland's EU Membership Referendum: A New Chapter Unfolds

Iceland is planning a referendum to decide on reopening EU accession negotiations, according to Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir. The decision comes after increased living costs and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Iceland's previous EU talks were abandoned in 2013 following four years of negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iceland is gearing up for a crucial referendum on reopening talks to join the European Union, Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir announced during a press conference in Poland.

Speaking alongside Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Frostadottir revealed that the referendum, planned for the coming months, aims to determine the nation's stance on renewing EU accession negotiations.

Previously halted in 2013 after four years, discussions about joining the bloc have resurfaced due to the rising cost of living and geopolitical influences stemming from the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

