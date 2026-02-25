Iceland's EU Membership Referendum: A New Chapter Unfolds

Iceland is gearing up for a crucial referendum on reopening talks to join the European Union, Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir announced during a press conference in Poland.

Speaking alongside Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Frostadottir revealed that the referendum, planned for the coming months, aims to determine the nation's stance on renewing EU accession negotiations.

Previously halted in 2013 after four years, discussions about joining the bloc have resurfaced due to the rising cost of living and geopolitical influences stemming from the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)