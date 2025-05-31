Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to West Bengal Post 'Operation Sindoor'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah touched down in Kolkata for a pivotal two-day visit to West Bengal, making headlines with his first trip to the state since the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Home Minister's arrival was met with enthusiastic cheers from BJP supporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Shah, greeted warmly by the state BJP leadership including President Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, kicked off his itinerary with a night at a New Town hotel.

On the agenda is the inauguration of the new Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Rajarhat to bolster criminal justice, a party convention at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium focusing on the BJP's 2026 electoral blueprint, and a visit to Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home. Shah's visit closely follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent tour, highlighting the party's ongoing emphasis on West Bengal.