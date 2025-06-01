Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Justice in Social Media Case

In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged the West Bengal Police to administer justice in a case involving social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli. Panoli was apprehended in Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly disseminating a communal video.

Kalyan emphasized the necessity of condemning blasphemy while criticizing the use of secularism as a biased instrument. He remarked, "Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. The nation is watching West Bengal Police. Act justly for all."

Kalyan also expressed concern over the absence of accountability for derogatory comments made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs toward Sanatana Dharma. "Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'?" he questioned, highlighting the need for equitable action and apology.