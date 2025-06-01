Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Justice in Social Media Case

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged West Bengal Police to act justly in the case of influencer Sharmishta Panoli, arrested for a communal video. He emphasized condemnation of blasphemy but criticized unequal treatment of secularism. Kalyan also questioned the lack of reaction to derogatory remarks against Sanatana Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 01-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 00:04 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Justice in Social Media Case
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged the West Bengal Police to administer justice in a case involving social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli. Panoli was apprehended in Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly disseminating a communal video.

Kalyan emphasized the necessity of condemning blasphemy while criticizing the use of secularism as a biased instrument. He remarked, "Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. The nation is watching West Bengal Police. Act justly for all."

Kalyan also expressed concern over the absence of accountability for derogatory comments made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs toward Sanatana Dharma. "Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'?" he questioned, highlighting the need for equitable action and apology.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025