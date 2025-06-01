Tensions Rise Over Iran's Escalating Uranium Enrichment

Iran has raised international alarm by significantly increasing its uranium stockpile to levels just shy of weapons-grade purity, the International Atomic Energy Agency reports.

The move comes amidst ongoing but stalled negotiations with the United States aimed at mitigating Iran's nuclear program, threatening to undo years of diplomatic efforts.

Western officials express skepticism over Iran's intentions, citing evidence of a suspected secret military nuclear program, as diplomatic tensions heighten over potential retaliatory sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)