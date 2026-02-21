UN Experts Urge Iran to Reveal Fate of Protest Detainees

UN human rights experts today called on Iranian authorities to urgently disclose the fate and whereabouts of individuals detained, forcibly disappeared or missing following nationwide protests, and to immediately halt all death sentences and executions linked to the demonstrations.

In a strongly worded statement, the experts warned that the lack of transparency surrounding the crackdown is deepening fear, trauma and uncertainty for families across the country.

“The true scale of the violent crackdown on Iranian protesters remains impossible to determine at this point,” the experts said. “The discrepancy between official figures and grassroots estimates only deepens the anguish of families searching for their loved ones and displays a profound disregard for human rights and accountability.”

Conflicting Death and Arrest Figures

Iranian authorities have acknowledged 3,117 deaths and approximately 3,000 arrests in connection with the protests. However, human rights organisations estimate the figures to be far higher — potentially in the tens of thousands.

Those reportedly detained or killed include ordinary citizens from all provinces, children, lawyers who represented protesters, medical professionals who treated injured demonstrators, journalists, writers, artists and human rights defenders.

The experts also highlighted the vulnerability of Afghan nationals — an estimated five million of whom reside in Iran — noting that members of this community have also been affected.

Families Left in Agonising Uncertainty

Families throughout Iran remain unable to determine whether their relatives are hospitalized, detained or deceased. In some cases, families of known detainees report being denied regular contact, intensifying concerns over their safety and wellbeing.

“The prohibition of enforced disappearance and torture, and the protection of the right to life, are fundamental norms of international law which cannot be derogated in any circumstance including public emergency or political instability,” the experts said.

They warned that the continued absence of official information is fuelling unverified reports of secret executions and undisclosed burial sites.

“When a State refuses to account for the whereabouts of its people, others will fill that void — and the picture that emerges will define this period in Iran’s history,” the experts said. “The people of Iran have a right to know what is happening in their own country. Without answers, we will assume the worst.”

Internet Blackout and Surveillance

The experts expressed alarm over ongoing internet restrictions, now entering their sixth week, which they say severely obstruct independent verification of events on the ground.

Full internet connectivity is reportedly reserved for State-approved users. For the wider population, access remains heavily restricted, often dependent on costly and difficult-to-obtain virtual private networks (VPNs).

Reports also indicate that security forces have conducted street checks, stopping individuals to search their mobile phones for protest-related content, including social media posts, photos and videos.

Within this information vacuum, State media have continued broadcasting what are widely regarded as forced confessions. The experts also voiced concern over authorities labelling protesters as “terrorists” for exercising fundamental rights.

Due Process and Death Penalty Concerns

The statement highlights reports that many detainees have been denied access to lawyers of their choosing. In some cases, even State-approved legal representatives have reportedly been prevented from meeting clients.

In recent weeks, some protesters have reportedly received severe sentences, including the death penalty. The experts expressed grave concern about detention conditions, including heightened risks of torture and gender-based violence.

They also noted increased reports of incitement and detention targeting members of the Baha’i community.

Immediate Actions Demanded

The UN experts called on Iranian authorities to:

Halt all executions and death sentences, particularly those linked to the protests

Disclose the fate and whereabouts of all disappeared persons

Release all individuals arbitrarily detained during and after the protests

Guarantee full due process rights

Restore full telecommunications access nationwide

Ensure independent, impartial and effective investigations into alleged violations

Grant unimpeded access to international human rights monitors

The experts confirmed they remain in contact with Iranian authorities regarding these concerns.

They stressed that transparency, accountability and respect for fundamental rights are essential to prevent further escalation and to safeguard the rule of law.