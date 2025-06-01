Left Menu

White House Set to Announce New NASA Administrator Nominee

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new nominee for NASA administrator after withdrawing support for the initial choice, Jared Isaacman. The White House has emphasized the importance of the nominee aligning with President Trump's America First agenda, with further details to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 01:18 IST
The White House disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to introduce a new candidate for the position of NASA administrator following the withdrawal of Jared Isaacman's nomination. The official announcement came on Saturday, sparking questions about the reasons behind the change.

According to an inside report by Semafor, the decision to pull Isaacman's candidacy was anticipated before the White House's formal statement. The new nominee is expected to be in full agreement with President Trump's America First policy.

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston confirmed the developments, emphasizing the importance of the new leader's alignment with the administration's agenda. The impending announcement is awaited with considerable interest as it promises to impact the future direction of NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

