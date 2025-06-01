White House Set to Announce New NASA Administrator Nominee

The White House disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to introduce a new candidate for the position of NASA administrator following the withdrawal of Jared Isaacman's nomination. The official announcement came on Saturday, sparking questions about the reasons behind the change.

According to an inside report by Semafor, the decision to pull Isaacman's candidacy was anticipated before the White House's formal statement. The new nominee is expected to be in full agreement with President Trump's America First policy.

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston confirmed the developments, emphasizing the importance of the new leader's alignment with the administration's agenda. The impending announcement is awaited with considerable interest as it promises to impact the future direction of NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)