Democrats Set to Block Trump's Attorney Nominee

Virginia's Democratic senators intend to block President Trump's nominee, Lindsey Halligan, for U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. This development was reported by Semafor, although Reuters has not yet verified it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:48 IST
Virginia's two Democratic senators are poised to block President Donald Trump's nomination of Lindsey Halligan as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a report by the news site Semafor.

The move by the senators highlights a continued political tension and scrutiny over Trump's judicial nominations.

While Semafor cites people familiar with the situation, Reuters has not been able to confirm the report at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

