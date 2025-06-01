Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: Multilateral Efforts Against Terrorism Intensify

An Indian multi-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited London to reinforce India's firm anti-terrorism stance. The group, on a diplomatic mission across Europe, engaged with UK officials and the Indian diaspora to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy and counter-terrorism efforts, following the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-06-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 03:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Indian multi-party delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, landed in London to underline India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The ensemble, comprising various MPs and notable figures, aimed to engage with community groups, think tanks, and UK parliamentarians to further India's diplomatic outreach.

The visit marks a significant pivot in India's efforts to consolidate international support following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During their three-day UK tour, discussions with key figures like House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and UK Foreign Office Minister Catherine West are on the agenda. Interactions are planned with members of the Indian diaspora, emphasizing unity and India's position on global terrorism.

This London visit forms part of a broader European tour, including prior stops in France, Italy, and Denmark, where similar dialogues were held. Here, the focus was both on acknowledging support from allies like Denmark and driving home the need for continued global solidarity against terrorism. Post-UK, the delegation's itinerary includes the European Union and Germany, reinforcing India's diplomatic assertions against terrorism links with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

