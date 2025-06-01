MK Stalin Launches 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' Ahead of 2026 Elections
Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President MK Stalin unveiled a membership drive, 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,' aiming to enroll 30% of voters per polling station. The launch included a general council meeting, a roadshow, and the unveiling of a bronze statue in Madurai.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the party's latest membership drive, 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,' on Sunday. The campaign aims to enroll a significant 30% of voters from each polling station, aligning with party goals.
The resolution, adopted at the DMK's general council meeting, detailed a thorough strategy featuring door-to-door engagement to promote awareness about state welfare schemes and emphasize the party's efforts to secure essential rights for its constituents. The meeting convened at an expansive site in Uthangudi, Madurai, echoing the architecture of the DMK headquarters in Chennai.
Adding momentum to the launch, DMK flags adorned Madurai and its surrounding areas. Chief Minister Stalin also led a 22-km roadshow, received a warm welcome from locals, and unveiled a bronze statue of former Madurai Mayor S. Muthu, underscoring the party's robust grassroots presence.
