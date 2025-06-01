TMC Leader's Controversial Call Sparks Allegations of AI Manipulation

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal has once again missed a scheduled police questioning, citing health reasons, amidst a contentious case of alleged abusive language directed at a police officer during a phone call. A close aide appeared on his behalf, asserting Mondal's innocence and claiming the voice was artificially generated.

Gagan Sarkar, Mondal's aide, insisted the TMC figurehead did not make such a call and decried the clip as an AI fabrication. The allegations come in the wake of a viral audio clip reportedly featuring Mondal threatening a police official, an allegation Mondal's legal team strongly contests as part of a larger conspiracy.

Mondal, previously a prominent TMC district president, issued an apology following party condemnation of his alleged conduct. Despite an independent verification yet to be conducted, the affair has sparked significant debate and an official FIR lodged against Mondal under various legislative sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)