Left Menu

TMC Leader's Controversial Call Sparks Allegations of AI Manipulation

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal did not attend a police questioning due to alleged illness related to a case involving derogatory language during a phone call, which he claims was AI-manipulated. His counsel argues it's a conspiracy, while Mondal apologized for any perceived disrespect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:14 IST
TMC Leader's Controversial Call Sparks Allegations of AI Manipulation
Anubrata Mondal
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal has once again missed a scheduled police questioning, citing health reasons, amidst a contentious case of alleged abusive language directed at a police officer during a phone call. A close aide appeared on his behalf, asserting Mondal's innocence and claiming the voice was artificially generated.

Gagan Sarkar, Mondal's aide, insisted the TMC figurehead did not make such a call and decried the clip as an AI fabrication. The allegations come in the wake of a viral audio clip reportedly featuring Mondal threatening a police official, an allegation Mondal's legal team strongly contests as part of a larger conspiracy.

Mondal, previously a prominent TMC district president, issued an apology following party condemnation of his alleged conduct. Despite an independent verification yet to be conducted, the affair has sparked significant debate and an official FIR lodged against Mondal under various legislative sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025