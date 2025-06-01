Disqualification Drama: Abbas Ansari Loses MLA Seat Amid Hate Speech Sentencing

Abbas Ansari, of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and son of Mukhtar Ansari, has been disqualified as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh after receiving a two-year jail sentence for hate speech. This decision came after he threatened the Mau administration during a 2022 election campaign.

Ansari's conviction was delivered by a special MP-MLA court, which found him guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, resulting in his disqualification from the legislative assembly. The seat, once held by Ansari, is now vacant as per the Representation of the People Act.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, SBSP chief, confirmed plans to contest the ruling in a higher court. Despite the loss of Ansari from the assembly, the SBSP continues to be a part of the BJP-led coalition government, which maintains its hold on the state legislature.