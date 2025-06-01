Left Menu

Disqualification Drama: Abbas Ansari Loses MLA Seat Amid Hate Speech Sentencing

Abbas Ansari, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has been disqualified following a two-year jail sentence for hate speech. Elected in 2022 on an SBSP ticket, his seat is now vacant. The party plans to appeal the decision in a higher court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:39 IST
Disqualification Drama: Abbas Ansari Loses MLA Seat Amid Hate Speech Sentencing
Abbas Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

Abbas Ansari, of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and son of Mukhtar Ansari, has been disqualified as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh after receiving a two-year jail sentence for hate speech. This decision came after he threatened the Mau administration during a 2022 election campaign.

Ansari's conviction was delivered by a special MP-MLA court, which found him guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, resulting in his disqualification from the legislative assembly. The seat, once held by Ansari, is now vacant as per the Representation of the People Act.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, SBSP chief, confirmed plans to contest the ruling in a higher court. Despite the loss of Ansari from the assembly, the SBSP continues to be a part of the BJP-led coalition government, which maintains its hold on the state legislature.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025