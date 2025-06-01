Empowerment Unveiled: Modi's Transformative Policies for India's Marginalised
The Modi government has made transformative strides in empowering women, farmers, and marginalized communities. BJP President J P Nadda highlighted initiatives like lifting 25 crore people from poverty, distributing cooking gas, and enhancing farmer welfare, drawing from Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism, in contrast to opposition parties' promises.
In a decisive move to empower diverse sections of society, the Modi government has implemented various measures targeting women, farmers, and the marginalized. According to BJP President J P Nadda, these efforts reflect the government's commitment to substantive change as opposed to mere rhetoric from opposition parties.
During a seminar celebrating Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism, Nadda lauded the government for elevating 25 crore people above the poverty line and advancing India's economic status. He attributed much of this progress to policies inspired by Upadhyaya's philosophy, asserting India's growth towards self-reliance.
Nadda detailed numerous initiatives, such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which have supported farmers and bolstered national defense production. These undertakings, he argued, signify real progress in addressing poverty and enhancing the quality of life, setting a precedent for future governance.
