Left Menu

Empowerment Unveiled: Modi's Transformative Policies for India's Marginalised

The Modi government has made transformative strides in empowering women, farmers, and marginalized communities. BJP President J P Nadda highlighted initiatives like lifting 25 crore people from poverty, distributing cooking gas, and enhancing farmer welfare, drawing from Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism, in contrast to opposition parties' promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:34 IST
Empowerment Unveiled: Modi's Transformative Policies for India's Marginalised
government
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to empower diverse sections of society, the Modi government has implemented various measures targeting women, farmers, and the marginalized. According to BJP President J P Nadda, these efforts reflect the government's commitment to substantive change as opposed to mere rhetoric from opposition parties.

During a seminar celebrating Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism, Nadda lauded the government for elevating 25 crore people above the poverty line and advancing India's economic status. He attributed much of this progress to policies inspired by Upadhyaya's philosophy, asserting India's growth towards self-reliance.

Nadda detailed numerous initiatives, such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which have supported farmers and bolstered national defense production. These undertakings, he argued, signify real progress in addressing poverty and enhancing the quality of life, setting a precedent for future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025