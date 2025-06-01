A United Stance: US Senators Warn of Impending Russian Offensive

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have raised alarms about a prospective Russian military offensive in Ukraine, urging swift action through a sweeping sanctions bill.

Following discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and French President Macron, the senators stressed the need for immediate global unity to curb Russia's aggressive maneuvers.

Highlighting the moral and strategic imperatives, they warned of the potential repercussions, including deeper US involvement if NATO obligations are triggered.

(With inputs from agencies.)