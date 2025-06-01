Left Menu

General Urges Conflict Resolution for Lasting Peace in South Asia

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan’s top military General, emphasized the urgent need for conflict resolution over conflict management during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue. He highlighted the Kashmir issue as core to India-Pakistan tensions and called for sustainable peace through strengthened regional frameworks and strategic ethics.

At the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, underscored the critical need for conflict resolution in South Asia. His statements illuminated the dangers of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly over the Kashmir issue.

General Mirza stressed that the region could no longer afford mere conflict management but required resolution to ensure enduring peace. He identified the Kashmir dispute as central to regional instability and called for its resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Highlighting recent military confrontations, he warned that the risk of escalatory conflict had lowered to precarious levels, urging for strengthened communication among nations. General Mirza stated that without active conflict resolution, unresolved issues would persist, threatening regional peace and strategic stability.

