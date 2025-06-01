Left Menu

AIADMK Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections Amid Promises to Allies

AIADMK announced its Rajya Sabha candidates, IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal, and confirmed an alliance with DMDK. Despite speculation over a promised seat in 2025, AIADMK maintained its coalition. Alongside DMK's nominations, including Kamal Haasan, the candidates are expected to be elected unopposed.

  • India

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, unveiled its nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections set for June 19. The candidates, IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal, were officially announced by the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK affirmed that its ally, DMDK, remains part of the state's alliance coalition, promising to allocate a Rajya Sabha seat to them in 2026. The statement clarifies speculations raised by DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth about previously promised seat arrangements.

As a result of party dynamics, the ruling DMK has nominated three candidates, and the election outcome suggests an uncontested victory for all candidates, including prominent figures like Kamal Haasan. The biennial election comes at a time when both DMK and AIADMK are strategically consolidating their political positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

