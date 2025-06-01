Call for Boost: U.S. Urges Australia to Increase Defense Spending
During a meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Australia to boost its defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. The discussions with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles also included enhancing U.S. defense capabilities in Australia and advancing defense industrial cooperation.
In a recent high-profile meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Australia to significantly increase its defense budget to 3.5% of its gross domestic product. The call for increased spending was made during discussions with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.
The defense chiefs also addressed various security concerns, including plans to accelerate U.S. defense capabilities in the region, promote cooperation on defense manufacturing, and enhance supply chain resilience.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, marked the second interaction between the allies since Donald Trump's inauguration. However, Marles noted that specific GDP targets were not discussed formally.
