11 Years of Modi Governance: A New Era of Progress
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini discusses plans to celebrate 11 years of Narendra Modi's government. Officials emphasized Modi's achievements in transforming India into a developed nation. Highlighting infrastructure advancements and economic growth, leaders urge party workers to spread awareness of these successes, aiming for a brighter future.
India
- India
On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a meeting at the party office in Gurugram to deliberate on upcoming programs celebrating 11 years of Narendra Modi's government, according to an official source.
In attendance were State President Mohan Lal Baroli, National Vice President Rekha Verma, and National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, alongside state ministers, MLAs, and MPs. The meeting aimed to highlight the Modi government's accomplishments, with CM Saini urging all attendees to extend these achievements to every household.
Saini emphasized that under Modi's leadership, India witnessed significant progress, notably in infrastructure and the economy. He encouraged efforts to communicate these developments, envisioning India as a developed nation by 2047. Party officials criticized past governments for hindering progress, but under Modi, India indeed strides toward new heights.
