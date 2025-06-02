India's Unity Against Terrorism: Parliamentary Delegations Advocate Global Stance

On Sunday, Indian parliamentary delegations emphasized the need for a global unified stance against terrorism, advocating that future dialogues with Pakistan center solely on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The initiative aims to address terrorism decisively following the devastating attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of the delegation in Kuala Lumpur, stressed the importance of focusing discussions on PoK's reclamation. The delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora, reinforcing India's resolute stance against terrorism. India's efforts include deploying multi-party delegations to numerous global capitals to communicate its standpoint on terrorism.

Delegations met key international figures, urging collective action against terrorism. The visits spanned continents, engaging with leaders in Algeria, Spain, and more. The Indian community robustly supported anti-terror initiatives. Delegations reinforced the urgency of dismantling cross-border terrorism infrastructure, emphasizing a commitment to peace and stability without escalating tensions.