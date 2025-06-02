Left Menu

India's Unity Against Terrorism: Parliamentary Delegations Advocate Global Stance

Indian parliamentary delegations globally assert a unified stance against terrorism. Delegations emphasize India-Pakistan dialogues focus solely on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The international outreach following the Pahalgam attack addresses terrorism's global threat, unifying Indian diaspora support. Dialogue aims to combat threats without escalating tensions, emphasizing peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:39 IST
India's Unity Against Terrorism: Parliamentary Delegations Advocate Global Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Indian parliamentary delegations emphasized the need for a global unified stance against terrorism, advocating that future dialogues with Pakistan center solely on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The initiative aims to address terrorism decisively following the devastating attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of the delegation in Kuala Lumpur, stressed the importance of focusing discussions on PoK's reclamation. The delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora, reinforcing India's resolute stance against terrorism. India's efforts include deploying multi-party delegations to numerous global capitals to communicate its standpoint on terrorism.

Delegations met key international figures, urging collective action against terrorism. The visits spanned continents, engaging with leaders in Algeria, Spain, and more. The Indian community robustly supported anti-terror initiatives. Delegations reinforced the urgency of dismantling cross-border terrorism infrastructure, emphasizing a commitment to peace and stability without escalating tensions.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025