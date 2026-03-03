Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Escalate as Global Powers Urge Diplomacy

The Middle East conflict, involving US and Israel military operations against Iran, persists with no clear resolution in sight. Global parties, including Turkiye and Russian President Putin, urge diplomacy to de-escalate tensions. Italy and Romania work to evacuate citizens, while Hezbollah threatens an open war with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:03 IST
  • United States

The Middle East is embroiled in a conflict, marked by intense military action from the US and Israel against Iran. Despite the prolonged hostilities, there remains no apparent exit strategy, leading to an uncertain future.

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls for an immediate cessation of attacks and the resumption of diplomacy to ease the rising tensions. Meanwhile, Italy and Romania are actively working to evacuate their citizens stranded in the region due to the ongoing crisis.

Hezbollah has announced its intention to engage in an open war with Israel, citing continuous strikes as violations of past ceasefire agreements. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to communicate Gulf nations' concerns to Iran, aiming to reduce further escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

