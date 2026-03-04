Left Menu

India Champions Myanmar Peace: A Cultural Diplomacy Initiative

India supports a peace process in Myanmar that is both Myanmar-led and owned. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's strategic priorities and shared cultural heritage with Myanmar, highlighting India's role in promoting political, trade, security, and cultural cooperation through the Sarsobeikman Literary Centre.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, India reiterated its support for a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, which promises to bring sustainable peace and growth to the Southeast Asian nation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of this relationship during a virtual address.

Speaking at the launch of the Sarsobeikman Literary Centre in Yangon, Jaishankar highlighted India's three key foreign policy priorities: Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. He stressed that Myanmar's proximity to India, with a 1,640-kilometer shared border, makes it strategically significant.

Drawing on historical and cultural ties, the minister noted India's role in sharing experiences in federalism with Myanmar, emphasizing cultural cooperation and development. Through the newly inaugurated literary centre, India aims to foster extensive cultural exchanges, focusing on literature, translation, and scholarly work.

