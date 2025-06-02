Nawrocki Inches Ahead in Tight Polish Presidential Race
Conservative historian Karol Nawrocki leads in the tight Polish presidential race, following a late exit poll showing him at 50.7% against rival Rafal Trzaskowski's 49.3%. The election represents a clash between pro-European sentiment and nationalist policies, with official results expected shortly.
In a closely contested presidential election in Poland, conservative historian and amateur boxer Karol Nawrocki appears to have edged ahead of his rival, liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. With a late exit poll by Ipsos showing Nawrocki at 50.7% and Trzaskowski at 49.3%, the tide reversed earlier readings that narrowly favored Trzaskowski.
The election has been viewed as a test of national sentiment, measuring support for a pro-European orientation against a eurosceptic nationalist stance reminiscent of Donald Trump. Official results were anticipated on Monday, but a late poll blending results with exit surveys was expected overnight, albeit with a 2 percentage point margin of error.
Nawrocki, 42, who led a national remembrance institute, campaigned on favoring Poland's economic and social policies over those of other nations, including neighboring Ukraine. Meanwhile, Trzaskowski had pledged to aid Prime Minister Donald Tusk in rectifying democratic processes and restoring checks and balances eroded by the previous government.
