In a closely contested presidential election in Poland, conservative historian and amateur boxer Karol Nawrocki appears to have edged ahead of his rival, liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. With a late exit poll by Ipsos showing Nawrocki at 50.7% and Trzaskowski at 49.3%, the tide reversed earlier readings that narrowly favored Trzaskowski.

The election has been viewed as a test of national sentiment, measuring support for a pro-European orientation against a eurosceptic nationalist stance reminiscent of Donald Trump. Official results were anticipated on Monday, but a late poll blending results with exit surveys was expected overnight, albeit with a 2 percentage point margin of error.

Nawrocki, 42, who led a national remembrance institute, campaigned on favoring Poland's economic and social policies over those of other nations, including neighboring Ukraine. Meanwhile, Trzaskowski had pledged to aid Prime Minister Donald Tusk in rectifying democratic processes and restoring checks and balances eroded by the previous government.