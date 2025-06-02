Left Menu

DMDK's Strategic Shift: Alliance Decisions Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election

The DMDK has expressed dissatisfaction with AIADMK's deferral of a Rajya Sabha seat allocation to 2026 and plans to announce electoral alliances ahead of the Assembly elections. General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth highlighted past commitments, emphasizing electoral strategy surrounding upcoming elections while appreciating DMK's tribute to founder Vijayakanth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:30 IST
The DMDK has announced plans to decide on its electoral alliances ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, citing dissatisfaction with the AIADMK's decision to postpone the allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat until 2026. This move was confirmed by DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth who underscored past commitments made by AIADMK concerning seat allocations.

Despite the DMDK's decision to potentially reassess its political partnerships, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami assured that the alliance remains intact. The assurance aims to dispel any speculation of fracturing ties, reiterated by DMDK's discussion about the 2026 Rajya Sabha seat allocation proposal.

Premalatha Vijayakanth revealed that AIADMK had previously committed, in writing, to allocate five Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK. She emphasized the political nature of alliance decisions and aligned DMDK's strategic plans with the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections while acknowledging DMK's tribute to the late founder 'Captain' Vijayakanth.

