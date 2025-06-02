Karol Nawrocki's Electoral Triumph: A New Chapter for European Patriots

In a closely contested election, Karol Nawrocki emerged victorious in Poland's presidential election, securing 50.89% of the votes against Rafal Trzaskowski's 49.11%. Nawrocki's triumph is being hailed as a pivotal win for European patriots.

Reacting to the news, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto took to Facebook, describing Nawrocki's victory as a 'fresh victory for (European) patriots.' The result highlights a significant shift in Poland's political landscape.

Nawrocki's success against Trzaskowski, an ally of Donald Tusk's government, underscores the broader ideological battle between nationalist and liberal forces in the region.

