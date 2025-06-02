Polish Nationalist Karol Nawrocki Wins Tightly Contested Presidential Election

Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist opposition candidate, emerged victorious in Poland's tightly contested presidential election, securing 50.89% of the vote, the electoral commission announced early Monday. The win is a setback for the reform-oriented, pro-European government.

Nawrocki's opponent, Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal Warsaw mayor allied with government leader Donald Tusk, garnered 49.11%. An exit poll had initially suggested a narrow win for Trzaskowski. Nawrocki, a eurosceptic historian, campaigned on pledges to prioritize the interests of Polish citizens over other nationalities, including Ukrainian refugees.

Supported by the Law and Justice party, Nawrocki is expected to maintain the policies of President Andrzej Duda, including resisting governmental moves to liberalize abortion or reform the judiciary. With a record turnout of 71.31%, President Duda expressed gratitude to voters on social media, reinforcing the significance of the election in both domestic and international contexts.