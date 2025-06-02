BJP Leader Questions Stalin Government's Role in Anna University Case

The recent conclusion to the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case has sparked political debate. Tamilisai Soundararajan, a notable leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has raised concerns about the Tamil Nadu government's handling of the situation, questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration's claim to have expedited justice.

Convicted assailant Gnanasekaran was sentenced by a Mahila Court judge to 30 years without the possibility of remission for sexually harassing a student on campus late last year. Despite the ruling, Soundararajan insists that rather than claiming credit for the legal process, the Stalin government should focus on accountability for the incident.

In response to the verdict, CM Stalin praised the Tamil Nadu police's efficient work. However, the chief minister's comments, which referred to opposition figures derogatorily, drew criticism from Soundararajan, who condemned his use of the term 'clowns' to describe political adversaries. (ANI)