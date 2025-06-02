Left Menu

BJP Leader Questions Stalin Government's Role in Anna University Case

Tamilisai Soundararajan, a BJP leader, challenges the Stalin government's claim of credit for the swift legal proceedings in the Anna University sexual assault case. She urges them to take responsibility for the incident instead. Meanwhile, the accused received a life sentence, and CM Stalin praised the police's swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:08 IST
BJP Leader Questions Stalin Government's Role in Anna University Case
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent conclusion to the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case has sparked political debate. Tamilisai Soundararajan, a notable leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has raised concerns about the Tamil Nadu government's handling of the situation, questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration's claim to have expedited justice.

Convicted assailant Gnanasekaran was sentenced by a Mahila Court judge to 30 years without the possibility of remission for sexually harassing a student on campus late last year. Despite the ruling, Soundararajan insists that rather than claiming credit for the legal process, the Stalin government should focus on accountability for the incident.

In response to the verdict, CM Stalin praised the Tamil Nadu police's efficient work. However, the chief minister's comments, which referred to opposition figures derogatorily, drew criticism from Soundararajan, who condemned his use of the term 'clowns' to describe political adversaries. (ANI)

