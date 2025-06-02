Polish Stocks Slide Post-Election: Market Tensions in Central Europe

In a dramatic downturn, Polish stocks experienced significant declines on Monday as nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki emerged victorious in the presidential election's second round. This outcome has raised anxieties about future political instability, driving Poland's blue-chip index WIG20 to a one-week low.

Financial experts warn that Nawrocki's presidency may obstruct crucial reforms, as his eurosceptic stance could lead to political stalemates, particularly against Prime Minister Tusk's pro-EU initiatives. Additionally, Poland's economic outlook was dented by unexpected contractions in its manufacturing sector.

As uncertainty looms over global trade relations, partly fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, emerging markets continue to feel the strain. This trend mirrors the broader decline as seen in the MSCI index of emerging market equities.