Chirag Paswan Eyes Bihar Polls, Aims to Strengthen Party's Stand
Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, hints at contesting Bihar elections if it bolsters his party's position. He supports Nitish Kumar's continued leadership as Chief Minister post-elections, focusing on 'Bihar First, Bihari First' to level with developed states and improve his party's strike rate.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan, head of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), hinted on Monday at entering the fray for the upcoming Bihar elections if it strengthens his party's chances. He emphasized that any decision made would aim to improve the party's strike rate.
Addressing reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Paswan reaffirmed his commitment to the state, stating, "My focus is on Bihar and Biharis," and highlighting his vision of "Bihar First, Bihari First." Despite his national role, he sees his political future rooted in Bihar.
Paswan acknowledged that national leaders contesting in state polls have historically benefited their parties, and if his participation solidifies his party's effectiveness, he will pursue it. He supported Nitish Kumar's continued role as Chief Minister post-elections, pointing to no current vacancy for the position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations
Family Drama or Political Strategy: The Yadav Saga Unfolds
Assam's Controversial Arms License Policy: Security Measure or Political Strategy?
M K Stalin's Dynamic Roadshow in Madurai: A Prelude to Political Strategy
"Bihar, Bihari first": Chirag Paswan expresses intention to contest forthcoming assembly polls