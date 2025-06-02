"Talking nonsense": Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy hits out at KTR

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday lashed out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) over allegations made against the Revanth Reddy government during his trip in the United State (US), and labelled them as "nonsense". He refuted KTR's claims that the BRS government provided 10 lakh jobs during its tenure and further criticised him for comparing his father, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), with Mahatma Gandhi. He said that, unlike the father of the nation, KCR "dreamt" about becoming the Chief Minister and wants his son to assume the same position now.

"The allegations made by KT Rama Rao in America, on the formation day of Telangana, he was talking nonsense. He was telling the NRIs in Dallas that he had given lakhs of jobs in his 10 years of rule. They haven't given any jobs. At the same time, he compares his father to Mahatma Gandhi, who never had plans to become president or prime minister, even when he was fighting for the nation. However, KCR only dreamt about becoming the Chief Minister. Now, he wants his son or nephew to become the CM," Reddy told ANI. He further accused the previous BRS government of "denting" the economy of Telangana, stating that KCR was handed over a "healthy state", but Congress realised after coming to power that the state was under debt worth Rs 8 lakh crore.

"BRS rule has dented the economy of the state. A healthy state was handed over to KCR, but 10 years after coming to power, we realised the state had Rs 8 lakh crore of debt. Every month, Rs 8,000 crores is paid to the banks...We are trying to make Hyderabad a global city," Reddy said. "The only agenda of the BJP and BRS is to divert the attention of people in the state and country by indulging in wrong propaganda," he added.

