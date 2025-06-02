DMK meet a smokescreen to hide misrule, massive corruption under its rule, alleges L Murugan

Union Minister L Murugan flayed the DMK for needlessly targeting the Centre and claimed its general council meeting in Madurai was a ''smokescreen to hide the misrule and massive corruption'' that plagued Tamil Nadu under the DMK's regime.

Referring to the June 1 meeting, he said the occasion was nothing more than a coronation ceremony — an attempt by DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin to anoint his son (Udhayanidhi) as his political heir.

''This entire exercise was aimed at reinforcing dynastic politics within the DMK, a party that has long abandoned democratic values in favour of family dominance,'' the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, said in a statement here.

Rather than addressing the pressing issues faced by the people, the meeting was used as a platform to launch baseless attacks on the central government. The resolutions passed reflected an intention to divert attention from the DMK's own failures and the widespread dissatisfaction among the public, he alleged.

''These hollow declarations are a smokescreen to hide the misrule and massive corruption that has plagued Tamil Nadu under the DMK's regime,'' Murugan said.

''The DMK leadership, deeply entrenched in corruption, is visibly rattled by ongoing investigations from central agencies. Instead of cooperating, the party continues to allege political vendetta, even though they have no answers to the grave charges against them,'' he further said.

Murugan claimed that the state's governance has been reduced to a family enterprise, where district-level leadership has been handed over to loyal second-rung leaders acting as local zamindars, perpetuating dynastic control.

''Among the farcical resolutions passed, one sought to declare former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birthday as Classical Language Day. This not only insults the collective heritage of Tamil language scholars — from Thiruvalluvar to Bharathi — but also equates Tamil identity solely with the DMK patriarch,'' he said. He wondered if the DMK would declare Tamil Nadu as ''Karunanidhi Nadu.'' ''This is not reverence for language, but a calculated political stunt,'' he said in a hard-hitting statement.

The DMK's accusation of the Centre withholding funds was an outright lie. Tamil Nadu has received over Rs 11 lakh crore in financial assistance and development funds. Similarly, the DMK continued to propagate misleading narratives about the imposition of Hindi, the release of the Keezhadi findings, and the Waqf Act. These were deliberate attempts to sow division and misguide the public. Millions of Muslims across the country have welcomed the reforms brought in by the Centre regarding Waqf properties. Yet, the DMK and its allies continued to spread venomous propaganda for political gain, he said.

The 2026 Assembly elections would be a turning point for Tamil Nadu. The people were disillusioned with the DMK's deceit, family-centric rule, and misgovernance. The alliance between the AIADMK and BJP has shaken the very foundations of the DMK, whose leaders once boasting of winning 200 seats lying down were now scrambling to mobilise volunteers for survival.

''The people of Tamil Nadu will no longer tolerate being looted under the guise of the so-called Dravidian model. They are ready to deliver a historic verdict, one that will punish the corrupt and reward good governance,'' he said.

He said 2026 will see the AIADMK-BJP alliance usher in a new era of transparent, development-oriented, and people-first governance. ''The DMK's plush life, funded by public money, will end. Those guilty of corruption will be held accountable, and the aspirations of the people will finally be realised. The countdown to change has begun,'' Murugan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)