Polish parliament speaker proposes that confidence vote in govt take place next week

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Parliament Speaker Szymon Holownia proposed that a vote of confidence in the government should take place at an additional parliament sitting next Tuesday, he said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday he would call for a parliamentary vote of confidence in his coalition government, after his candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, lost the presidential election on Sunday.

