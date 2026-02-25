Left Menu

Crackdown on Smuggling: Polish-Belarusian Network Dismantled

Six individuals from Belarus and Poland have been detained for attempting to smuggle equipment to Russia, crucial for producing integrated circuits used in military drones. The operation highlights ongoing efforts by Russia and Belarus to destabilize pro-Ukraine countries. Polish authorities have imposed serious charges on the suspects under sanctions laws.

A joint operation by Polish authorities has led to the arrest of four Belarusians and two Poles, accused of smuggling equipment critical for building military drones to Russia. This interception aligns with Poland's ongoing concerns over attempts by Russia and Belarus to undermine countries supporting Ukraine.

The Polish prosecutors revealed that the suspects were apprehended on February 18 and face charges related to transporting sanctioned strategic devices through Belarus, potentially for military technology production. The breach of these sanctions is categorized as a criminal offense, carrying a minimum three-year imprisonment sentence.

Authorities have placed three of the suspects in pretrial detention for three months, while the remaining are under police supervision and bail, with travel restrictions. The National Revenue Administration's earlier actions had already helped disrupt a significant potential supply route for Russian military forces in eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

