Cosmetic measures not enough for Kashmiri Pandits' return, need political empowerment: J-K Cong

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday highlighted the need for politically empowering the Kashmiri Pandit community in order for their return to the Valley.

''We want Pandit brothers to return, but that cannot be achieved by just taking cosmetic measures,'' Karra told reporters here.

Asserting that the Kashmiri Pandits need to be integrated in a 'natural' manner, the J-K Pradesh Congress Committee president said, ''We have to give them political empowerment by reserving seats for them so that they can contest elections together with the people here. That is a natural way to get integrated, which is very necessary.'' Karra was speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Mela here, which is being thronged by devotees from across the nation. ''Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians all have come here. We have celebrated festivals together,'' he said.

Emphasising how this is a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack, Karra said the turnout at the mela shows how the people of Kashmir continue to believe in religious brotherhood.

