India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism Gains Support in Spain

An Indian parliamentary delegation, tasked with rallying global support against terrorism, has completed a three-day visit to Spain. Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the delegation emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism during meetings with Spanish government officials and civil society representatives.

The Indian delegation highlighted Pakistan's connections to terrorism and advocated for dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure. They engaged in discussions with members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, who expressed Spain's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The mission also involved dialogue with intellectuals, think tanks, and Indian diaspora groups, reaffirming India's commitment to peace and counter-terrorism. The visit concluded with strengthened bilateral ties and increased mutual understanding between India and Spain.

