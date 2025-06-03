Left Menu

India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism Gains Support in Spain

An all-party Indian delegation visited Spain to communicate India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, highlighting Pakistan's involvement. Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the trip sought global support against terrorism. The delegation met with Spanish officials, lawmakers, and civil society, strengthening bilateral ties and mutual understanding on counter-terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:28 IST
An Indian parliamentary delegation, tasked with rallying global support against terrorism, has completed a three-day visit to Spain. Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the delegation emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism during meetings with Spanish government officials and civil society representatives.

The Indian delegation highlighted Pakistan's connections to terrorism and advocated for dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure. They engaged in discussions with members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, who expressed Spain's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The mission also involved dialogue with intellectuals, think tanks, and Indian diaspora groups, reaffirming India's commitment to peace and counter-terrorism. The visit concluded with strengthened bilateral ties and increased mutual understanding between India and Spain.

