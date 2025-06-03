Left Menu

AAP MP Demands Special Parliament Session on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan Ceasefire

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has urged PM Modi to convene a Parliament session to address the details of Operation Sindoor and the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Singh's request follows the absence of PM Modi from crucial all-party meetings and concerns over the impact of U.S. intervention in bilateral affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:28 IST
AAP MP Demands Special Parliament Session on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan Ceasefire
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize a special parliamentary session to provide a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

In his letter, Singh criticized PM Modi for not attending two essential all-party meetings following the April 22 Pahalgam attack and India's retaliatory response on May 7. The absence of a prominent governmental leadership during these critical meetings, according to Singh, was keenly noted by both political parties and the Indian populace, who anticipated a strong, unifying presence.

Singh expressed surprise at learning about the ceasefire from a tweet by US President Donald Trump, which alleged trade sanctions threats towards both nations unless they agreed on peace. The lack of official response or clarification from the Prime Minister's Office, Singh argued, has sown doubts regarding the government's commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty.

Raising questions about the unexplained delay in identifying the Pahalgam attack's perpetrators, Singh lamented the opaque decision-making processes around the ceasefire. Such gaps, he stated, have disrupted 144 crore Indians' confidence in India's foreign policy stance.

In response, sixteen political parties within the INDIA Bloc, unified in demand, have written to PM Modi insisting on a special parliamentary session. A collective of INDIA Bloc leaders convened after over 200 MPs from the Lok Sabha's opposition ranks signed a petition urging discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Triggered by the tragic Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor saw India mount a decisive military strike on terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in significant militant casualties, including members of groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025