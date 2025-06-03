Imran Khan Accuses Military and Judiciary of Political Repression

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, has accused Army Chief Gen Asim Munir of waging a personal vendetta that led to his wife, Bushra Bibi's, imprisonment. Speaking from Adiala Jail, Khan claimed Bushra Bibi was unjustly detained and subjected to inhumane treatment due to Gen Munir's vindictive actions.

Khan, who has been incarcerated on multiple charges since 2023, also lambasted the roles of anti-terrorism courts and the judiciary, alleging a biased crackdown against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He argued that the military, aided by political rivals, orchestrated the events of May 9, 2023, to undermine his political platform.

Demanding a judicial commission to examine the suppression of pro-democracy demonstrations, Khan asserted that the judiciary in Pakistan is marred by disgraceful biases. He accused influential figures within the legal system of prioritizing career security over justice, reminiscent of past controversial rulings.