White House Vigilant on China's Trade Compliance
The White House is closely monitoring China's adherence to a recent tariff agreement, amid concerns over Beijing's restrictions on rare earth minerals. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned ongoing communications between U.S. and Chinese officials and confirmed an upcoming discussion between Trump and Xi Jinping.
- Country:
- United States
The White House announced on Tuesday that it is keeping a close eye on China's adherence to a tariff agreement established last month. The announcement comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's restrictions on rare earth minerals, a crucial component in various industries.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokeswoman, confirmed at a press briefing that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would engage in dialogue soon. This interaction marks a pivotal step in dealing with the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.
Leavitt assured reporters that the U.S. administration is actively monitoring China's compliance with the Geneva trade accord. She emphasized that American officials remain in continuous communication with their Chinese counterparts to ensure adherence to the agreement's terms.
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Jr. Contemplates Presidential Run: A Future Leader in the Making?
Donald Trump Jr. Considers Future Presidential Run Amid Growing Political Influence
Donald Trump Jr. Sets the Record Straight on Business Dealings
Could Donald Trump Jr Be Eyeing the Presidency?
Donald Trump Jr. Contemplates Presidential Run Amid MAGA Momentum