White House Vigilant on China's Trade Compliance

The White House announced on Tuesday that it is keeping a close eye on China's adherence to a tariff agreement established last month. The announcement comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's restrictions on rare earth minerals, a crucial component in various industries.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokeswoman, confirmed at a press briefing that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would engage in dialogue soon. This interaction marks a pivotal step in dealing with the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

Leavitt assured reporters that the U.S. administration is actively monitoring China's compliance with the Geneva trade accord. She emphasized that American officials remain in continuous communication with their Chinese counterparts to ensure adherence to the agreement's terms.