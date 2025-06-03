Left Menu

Court Frames Charges Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

A special court in Sultanpur charged AAP MP Sanjay Singh for violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines during a 2021 public meet. Singh's discharge plea was denied, with the next hearing set for July 5. Charges were framed after an FIR was filed for alleged violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:44 IST
Court Frames Charges Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur has framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for alleged violations of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines. The court rejected Singh's plea for discharge and scheduled the subsequent hearing for July 5.

According to Singh's attorney, Madan Pratap Singh, the AAP leader was present in court when the decision was made to frame charges. This comes as other accused individuals in the case failed to appear, necessitating a delay in proceedings.

The case stems from an incident during the April 2021 panchayat elections. Singh was accused of holding an unauthorized public meeting in Hasanpur village while campaigning for an AAP candidate. Following investigations, a charge sheet was submitted, naming several co-accused individuals in connection with the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025