Court Frames Charges Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur has framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for alleged violations of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines. The court rejected Singh's plea for discharge and scheduled the subsequent hearing for July 5.

According to Singh's attorney, Madan Pratap Singh, the AAP leader was present in court when the decision was made to frame charges. This comes as other accused individuals in the case failed to appear, necessitating a delay in proceedings.

The case stems from an incident during the April 2021 panchayat elections. Singh was accused of holding an unauthorized public meeting in Hasanpur village while campaigning for an AAP candidate. Following investigations, a charge sheet was submitted, naming several co-accused individuals in connection with the event.

