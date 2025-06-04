Left Menu

Local BJP Leader's Fatal Altercation: An Investigation Unfolds

A local BJP leader, Rohit Negi, was shot dead in Manduwala. Police revealed Azhar Tyagi allegedly fired at Negi's car after an altercation over a phone call regarding a woman. Negi, previously a BJP Yuva Morcha president, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:49 IST
In a shocking incident, a local BJP leader, Rohit Negi, was allegedly shot dead in Manduwala, according to police sources on Tuesday.

Authorities report that the tragic event took place shortly after midnight on Monday at Peepal Chowk. Azhar Tyagi, identified as a resident of Muzaffarnagar, allegedly fired at Negi's car as he was returning home with friends.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Tyagi had engaged in a dispute with Negi over a woman, leading to threats before the fatal encounter. Negi, formerly a divisional president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. Police are actively searching for the accused as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

