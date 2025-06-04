Lee Jae-myung Ushers in New Era for South Korea Amidst Turmoil

South Korea welcomed a new leader, Lee Jae-myung, after his decisive win in the snap presidential election. Lee, a 61-year-old former human rights lawyer, takes charge as the country's liberal president, promising to address the aftermath of a failed martial law attempt while rejuvenating the economy.

Lee scored 49.42% of the nearly 35 million ballots cast, defeating conservative rival Kim Moon-soo, who garnered 41.15%. The election, prompted by a backlash against Yoon Suk Yeol's troubled presidency, marked the highest voter turnout since 1997.

In his victory speech, Lee vowed to prevent future coups and revitalize the nation with a focus on technological investment, social support, and diplomatic balance with neighboring countries like China, North Korea, and Japan.