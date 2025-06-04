Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung Ushers in New Era for South Korea Amidst Turmoil

South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung as president amid political turmoil and economic challenges. Lee promises to overcome previous martial law issues and revitalize the economy through innovation and technology, focusing on healing the society's divides and maintaining diplomatic ties with North Korea, China, and Japan.

South Korea welcomed a new leader, Lee Jae-myung, after his decisive win in the snap presidential election. Lee, a 61-year-old former human rights lawyer, takes charge as the country's liberal president, promising to address the aftermath of a failed martial law attempt while rejuvenating the economy.

Lee scored 49.42% of the nearly 35 million ballots cast, defeating conservative rival Kim Moon-soo, who garnered 41.15%. The election, prompted by a backlash against Yoon Suk Yeol's troubled presidency, marked the highest voter turnout since 1997.

In his victory speech, Lee vowed to prevent future coups and revitalize the nation with a focus on technological investment, social support, and diplomatic balance with neighboring countries like China, North Korea, and Japan.

