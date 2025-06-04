Judicial Verdict Affirms Transgender Inmates' Rights Amid Policy Clash
A U.S. judge upheld the requirement for the Bureau of Prisons to continue gender-affirming care for transgender inmates, despite an executive order by President Trump aimed at halting such funding. The judge also allowed a class-action lawsuit to proceed, asserting the inmates' constitutional rights.
A U.S. District Judge has mandated that the Bureau of Prisons continues to provide gender-affirming care, defying an executive order by President Trump intended to withdraw support for such medical attention.
This decision permits over 2,000 transgender inmates to proceed with a class-action lawsuit challenging the order, asserting it as an infringement on constitutional rights.
The dispute illustrates a significant policy conflict on transgender rights, with the Trump administration and civil rights advocates at odds over the recognition and treatment of transgender individuals in federal prisons.
