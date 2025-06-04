Left Menu

China and Belarus Forge Stronger Ties Amid Western Sanctions

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Belarus as a true friend during a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko. Amidst Western sanctions, Belarus seeks assistance from China, aligning more closely with Beijing as it faces international pressure. Belarus aims for industrial upgrades and economic collaboration with China to offset Western economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:07 IST
In a symbolic meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed Belarus as a 'true friend' as he hosted Alexander Lukashenko, the long-standing leader of Belarus. The two nations are strengthening ties amid persistent Western sanctions against Belarus over its support for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Belarus, isolated from Western markets, pivots toward China for economic collaboration. Lukashenko's visit marks his first since an election win marred by international criticism. Beijing stands as a critical ally, providing credit and investment opportunities to bolster Belarus's economy.

Economic cooperation was a central theme, with plans for industrial upgrades and membership in global organizations such as the BRICS and SCO. Despite a widening trade surplus favoring China, both nations look to deepen their partnership, challenging Western economic dominance.

