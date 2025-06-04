The Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a strong rebuke against the United States for 'distorting' the historical narrative of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, claiming the U.S. unfairly attacked China's political system. This statement comes as China lodged an official complaint to the U.S., announced by spokesperson Lin Jian during a routine news briefing.

The 1989 crackdown saw Chinese military tanks roll into Tiananmen Square on June 4, with troops opening fire to disperse pro-democracy demonstrators. While the Chinese Communist Party has never disclosed an official death toll, eyewitness accounts and human rights organizations suggest the number could reach into the thousands.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commemorated those who were killed or continue to suffer persecution for seeking justice for the June 4 events, emphasizing that efforts by the Chinese government to censor information about the massacre will not erase its memory from global consciousness.

