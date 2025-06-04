Left Menu

Clashing Narratives: The U.S. and China on Tiananmen

The Chinese Foreign Ministry criticizes the United States for distorting historical facts and targeting China's political system regarding the Tiananmen protests of 1989. The incident, involving military crackdowns on pro-democracy protesters, continues to be a point of contention in international relations and historical memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:03 IST
Clashing Narratives: The U.S. and China on Tiananmen
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a strong rebuke against the United States for 'distorting' the historical narrative of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, claiming the U.S. unfairly attacked China's political system. This statement comes as China lodged an official complaint to the U.S., announced by spokesperson Lin Jian during a routine news briefing.

The 1989 crackdown saw Chinese military tanks roll into Tiananmen Square on June 4, with troops opening fire to disperse pro-democracy demonstrators. While the Chinese Communist Party has never disclosed an official death toll, eyewitness accounts and human rights organizations suggest the number could reach into the thousands.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commemorated those who were killed or continue to suffer persecution for seeking justice for the June 4 events, emphasizing that efforts by the Chinese government to censor information about the massacre will not erase its memory from global consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025