Global Leaders React to Lee Jae-myung's Historic Election in South Korea
Lee Jae-myung has been elected as South Korea's president, facing challenges like negotiating trade tariffs with the U.S. and addressing political tensions. Global leaders, including China's Xi Jinping and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, congratulate him and emphasize cooperation and shared goals for future relations.
South Korea's new president, Lee Jae-myung, is set to navigate a complex international landscape, involving trade negotiations and diplomatic repairs after his predecessor's controversial policies. Lee's election victory has prompted global reactions, highlighting new potential alignments and collaborative goals.
China's President Xi Jinping reached out to commend Lee's success, reinforcing the vital partnership between China and South Korea. Xi emphasized the rich history of diplomatic relations, underscoring mutual growth and continued collaboration. He called for strengthened good-neighbourliness and mutual benefit in the evolving global context.
In similar sentiments, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Lee, reiterating the strong alliance between the United States and South Korea. Rubio outlined objectives to modernize strategic partnerships and enhance trilateral cooperation with Japan to bolster security and economic resilience. Leaders from Japan, the EU, and the UK also expressed desires to maintain and expand cooperative efforts.
