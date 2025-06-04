Left Menu

Senate Resolution Seeks Dismissal of Sara Duterte Impeachment Case

A resolution drafted by Senator Ronald dela Rosa aims to dismiss Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment, as her political future hangs in balance following disputes with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The case's dismissal could impact the 2028 presidential election, as Duterte is a potential contender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:52 IST
Sara Duterte

A resolution has been drafted by Senator Ronald dela Rosa to dismiss the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte. This move could fortify her political standing amidst a rift with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The lower house impeached Duterte in February on charges including budget anomalies and an alleged threat to the lives of key political figures. If convicted by the Senate, Duterte faces a lifetime ban from public office.

The draft resolution suggests the Senate's failure to act within 100 days led to a de facto dismissal. Its potential success could shape the landscape for the 2028 presidential election, with Duterte being a prominent contender.

