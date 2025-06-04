Left Menu

India-Australia Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

India and Australia affirm their strategic partnership with Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles committing to bolster defence ties. Their discussions, particularly on the Indo-Pacific, coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underscoring solidarity in the face of regional challenges.

  • Country:
  • India

India and Australia strengthened their strategic partnership following comprehensive discussions led by Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles. The talks, held in New Delhi, focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation amid regional challenges.

This meeting marks the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has significantly bolstered mutual defence engagements, particularly in maritime security.

Acknowledging the increasing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, both countries reiterated their commitment to face challenges collectively, with Australia expressing unwavering support to India's actions against terrorism.

