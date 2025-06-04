India-Australia Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

India and Australia strengthened their strategic partnership following comprehensive discussions led by Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles. The talks, held in New Delhi, focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation amid regional challenges.

This meeting marks the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has significantly bolstered mutual defence engagements, particularly in maritime security.

Acknowledging the increasing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, both countries reiterated their commitment to face challenges collectively, with Australia expressing unwavering support to India's actions against terrorism.

