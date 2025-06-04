Left Menu

Shiv Sena Ousts Leader Amid Internal Strife

Shiv Sena (UBT) expelled Sudhakar Badgujar for anti-party activities after he met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Badgujar called the decision one-sided. Internal tensions rise as several leaders express dissatisfaction with party leadership. Local bodies' elections loom, increasing political maneuvering in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) expelled Sudhakar Badgujar, a deputy leader from Nashik, citing anti-party activities following his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The decision was announced by former district chief Datta Gaikwad after consultation with top party leaders, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

Badgujar, who termed his expulsion as one-sided and unjust, had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the party's operations. He claimed discontent among several Sena (UBT) leaders, including Nashik city chief Vilas Shinde. The scenario intensifies as internal discontent surfaces within the party, with leaders seeking change.

As tensions brew within Shiv Sena (UBT), political dynamics in Maharashtra continue to shift, with upcoming local body elections, including the influential Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, set to further test party alliances and strategies in the region.

